Decathlete Trey Hardee’s mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don’t deal with mental health in silence, he says.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.