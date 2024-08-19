Debutants grab goals for Juventus and Atalanta in winning starts in Serie A

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Juventus got its Serie A campaign off to a perfect start with a 3-0 win at home to newly promoted Como. Debutant Samuel Mbangula got the opener and American Timothy Weah added a second before halftime, with Andrea Cambiaso roundin off the scoring in injury time. New signings Mateo Retegui and Marco Brescianini both scored twice as Atalanta routed Lecce 4-0. Brescianini joined last season’s Europa League winners from Frosinone just three days ago and Retegui was signed last week from Genoa. The win takes Atalanta to the top of the Serie A table on goal difference.

