Debutant scores winner as Augsburg beats Borussia Moenchengladbach

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice has scored on his debut and Augsburg has snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the Bundesliga. A Keven Schlotterbeck strike six minutes before halftime gave the home side the lead and Claude-Maurice scored eight minutes after going on as a substitute to double the lead. Tim Kleindienst scored a header in the 72nd to pull Moenchengladbach back into contention but Augbsurg prevailed. Augsburg leapfrogged Moenchengladbach into 11th place on the table.

