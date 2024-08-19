Debutant duo grab 2 goals each as Atalanta rout Lecce 4-0 in Serie A opener

LECCE, Italy (AP) — New signings Mateo Retegui and Marco Brescianini both scored two goals as Atalanta hammered Lecce 4-0 in a blistering start to its Italian league campaign. Brescianini joined last season’s Europa League winners from Frosinone just three days ago and Retegui was signed last week from Genoa. The win takes Atalanta straight to the top of the Serie A table on goal difference. In the last match of the opening round, Juventus played Como later Monday.

