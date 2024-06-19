Debut at 26: Italy newcomer Folorunsho grateful to be at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Late bloomer Michael Folorunsho hadn’t even played in Italy’s top division this time last year. Now he’s representing Italy at the European Championship. The 26-year-old Folorunsho made his tournament debut Saturday as a stoppage-time substitute in Italy’s opening 2-1 win over Albania. It’s a dream turned reality for the player who only made his Serie A debut last August. Folorunsho says, “I think it was inconceivable 12 months ago. I don’t think I could have ever imagined that a year on, I’d be playing at the European Championship.”

