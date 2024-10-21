DeBoer’s first Alabama team falls from No. 1 to brink of playoff elimination

Alabama football looked every bit the Nick Saban-style juggernaut through the first 15 minutes against fellow Southeastern Conference power Georgia. Kalen DeBoer’s 15th-ranked Crimson Tide team has looked downright mortal, perhaps even mediocre, since then after a sputtering run that has included mistakes from quarterback Jalen Milroe and a vulnerable defense. The latest blow was a 24-17 loss to No. 7 Tennessee. It leaves Alabama with multiple losses before November for the first time since Saban’s debut season in 2007 — and No. 21 Missouri visits on Saturday. The ranking is Alabama’s lowest since 2010.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.