DeBoer, No. 7 Alabama trying to rebound from stunning loss to Vanderbilt

For Nick Saban, it was Louisiana-Monroe. Kalen DeBoer also has now endured a stunning loss in his debut season at Alabama with a loss to Vanderbilt that dealt a massive but not necessarily fatal blow to the now seventh-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff and Southeastern Conference title hopes. Regardless of how the season turns out, the defeats in 2007 and 2024 would make the short list of Alabama’s most embarrassing losses, at least in the modern era. The Tide will try to bounce back Saturday against South Carolina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.