Debinha scores both goals in 2-0 Current win over Gotham

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Debinha scored a pair of goals within a four-minute span in the second half and the Kansas City Current downed Gotham 2-0 on Sunday. It was the second straight regular-season victory for the Current, who started the year with three straight losses. The win snapped a two-game winning streak for Gotham, who were playing without Midge Purce because of a hip injury. Debinha became the first Kansas City player with a two-goal game.

