Debinha gives Brazil 1-0 win over Japan in SheBelieves

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Debinha scored off a pass from Marta in the second half and Brazil won the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup 1-0 over Japan. Marta came in as a second half substitute for Brazil. The game was Marta’s first since tearing the ACL in her left knee last March during a preseason National Women’s Soccer League’s tournament, which caused her to miss the entire 2022 season for the Orlando Pride. The United States was set to play Canada in the late game at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. The four-team round-robin tournament moves to Nashville on Sunday.

