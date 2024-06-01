DeBarge drives in three and Louisiana-Lafayette stays alive with 12-5 win over Grambling

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kyle DeBarge drove in three runs, Louisiana-Lafayette had two four-run innings, and the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated Grambling 12-5 at the College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament. DeBarge had a two-run single in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ four-run second inning and added an RBI-single in their four-run third. John Taylor, Caleb Stelly and Conor Higgs drove in two runs each for Louisiana-Lafayette. Luke Yuhasz had three hits that included a solo home run, and he scored three times. Andrew Herrmann was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on three hits.

