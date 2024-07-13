Dearica Hamby scores 27, Rickea Jackson adds 23 as Sparks beat Wings 87-81

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 27 points, rookie Rickea Jackson added a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 87-81 in a battle between the WNBA’s cellar dwellers. Azurá Stevens finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 6 of 10 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Sparks (6-17). Stevens hit a 3-pointer to make it 72-all with 5:49 to play and spark an 11-1 run that gave the Sparks an 80-73 lead with 3:49 left. Arike Ogunbowale hit two free throws to trim Dallas’ deficit to 80-77 with 2:28 remaining but the Wings got no closer. Odyssey Sims led Dallas (5-19) with 23 points. Ogunbowale finished with 12 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.