Deans, Richardson scored 16 points apiece, No. 23 Ole Miss women defeat Temple 80-63

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — KiKi Deans and Kharyssa Richardson scored 16 points apiece and No. 23 Mississippi used a fast start to defeat Temple 80-63. The Rebels made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter to take a 24-13 lead. Temple was 2 of 11 in the but Tiarra East was 9 of 9 from the foul line. Ole Miss cooled off a bit in the second quarter but lead 42-26 at the break as the Owls shot 24%, going 2 of 11 behind the arc. Deans had 10 points and the Rebels shot 57%. Deans was 5-of-7 shooting with three 3s and had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. East finished with 24 points for the Owls

