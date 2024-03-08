DeAndre Yedlin embraces Cincinnati after stint with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

DeAndre Yedlin, who has been to a pair of World Cups with the United States, was traded from Inter Miami to Cincinnati this week. He’s relishing a fresh start with Cincinnati. While he leaves a team led by Lionel Messi, he joins another that last season won 20 games and earned the Supporters’ Shield. Yedlin made his first start for Cincinnati on Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. This season he’s wearing No. 91 in a tribute to his uncle. Yedlin says “I’ve been around the world playing and I just look at every new place that I go as a new experience.”

