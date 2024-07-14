Deandre Kerr scores after own goal by Union’s Jack Elliott to rally Toronto to 2-1 victory

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr scored four minutes after an own goal by Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott to rally Toronto FC to a 2-1 victory over the Union. Philadelphia (4-10-9) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute and took it into halftime when Tai Baribo used an assist from defender Kai Wagner to score his third goal of the season and the third of his two-year career. It was the seventh helper of the campaign for Wagner. Toronto (8-13-3) pulled even in the 74th minute on an own goal by Elliott, a defender. Toronto grabbed the lead in the 78th when Kerr used assists from Lorenzo Insigne and Deybi Flores to score for the first time this season.

