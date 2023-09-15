DeAndre Hopkins’ ankle has him questionable for Titans’ home opener vs Chargers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed a third straight practice Friday, making him questionable for the Tennessee Titans’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with an injured ankle. Hopkins said he’s getting prepared for whatever is next. Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Tennessee debut. He said he rolled his ankle pretty good on the last offensive snap in the Titans’ at New Orleans last week. The Titans will be without two starters in their secondary. Cornerback Kristian Fulton is out with a hamstring injury while safety Amani Hooker remains in the concussion protocol.

