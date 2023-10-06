Deandre Ayton is embracing a fresh start with the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deandre Ayton came to the Trail Blazers in a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. He was all smiles as he was introduced by the Blazers and looking forward to a fresh start after five years with the Phoenix Suns. Ayton will help fill the role that Jusuf Nurkic had last season. The Blazers also got Robert Williams III in a trade with the Boston Celtics and, as a result, Portland has a pair of 25-year-old big men who have both played on teams that have played in the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.