Dean Elgar’s 140 not out puts South Africa in control of first test against India

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Opener Dean Elgar’s 140 not out put South Africa in control of the first test against India before bad light halted play on the second day. Elgar helped South Africa reach 256-5 in 66 overs at stumps Wednesday in reply to India’s first innings of 245 all out. The hosts are ahead by 11 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took 2-48 for India, while fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 2-63. India had resumed on 208-8 and Lokesh Rahul scored his eighth test hundred in the morning session.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.