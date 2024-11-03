Dean Connors runs for 105 yards, 2 TDs; Rice beats Navy for first time since 2002

HOUSTON (AP) — Dean Connors ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead Rice to a 24-10 victory over Navy on Saturday night. Rice (3-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) beat the Midshipmen for first time since 2002. It was also the second straight loss for Navy (6-2, 4-1), which was ranked 24th when it lost to then-No. 12 Notre Dame 51-14 last week.

