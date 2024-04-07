Dean Burmester wins LIV Golf after Sergio Garcia’s blunders

By The Associated Press
Dean Burmester, of Stinger GC, hits on the first hole during the final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Ferrey]

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dean Burmester won on the LIV Golf League with a little help from Sergio Garcia. Burmester made bogey on the final hole for a 68 to fall out of the lead at LIV Golf Miami. But then Garcia missed a 4-foot par putt on the last hole and shot 70. That set up a playoff. On the second extra hole at Trump National Doral, Garcia hit his shot to the 18th green short and in the water. Burmester managed to make par to win the $4 million prize. Garcia lost in a LIV playoff for the third time.

