Dean Burmester wins LIV Golf after Sergio Garcia’s blunders

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dean Burmester won on the LIV Golf League with a little help from Sergio Garcia. Burmester made bogey on the final hole for a 68 to fall out of the lead at LIV Golf Miami. But then Garcia missed a 4-foot par putt on the last hole and shot 70. That set up a playoff. On the second extra hole at Trump National Doral, Garcia hit his shot to the 18th green short and in the water. Burmester managed to make par to win the $4 million prize. Garcia lost in a LIV playoff for the third time.

