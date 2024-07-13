Dean Burmester takes 1st-round lead at LIV Golf Andalucia

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Dean Burmester shot a 5-under 66 for a one-shot lead Friday after the first round of the LIV Golf Andalucía tournament on a tough Real Club Valderrama course. Gusting winds on the course dried out the greens, creating firm putting surfaces. Only seven of the 54 players in the field were under par, the fewest number in a single round of any LIV Golf regular-season tournament. The field stroke average was 3.519 over par, with five players shooting 80 or higher. Danny Lee was in second after a 67 and Eugenio Chacarra in third after a 68. Sergio Garcia and Anirban Lahihi were tied for fourth with 69s.

