Deadline day: Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending in window hurtles toward $3 billion

English Premier League spending is hurtling toward a staggering $3 billion in a record outlay during European soccer’s summer transfer window. Manchester City and of course Chelsea are among those making moves on a typically frantic deadline day in England’s top division. Chelsea is leading the unprecedented splurge with the arrival of winger Cole Palmer from City for 40 million pounds taking the west London club’s spending in this window to around $500 million. The $260 million outlay by City looks modest by comparison. The European champion’s fourth and final arrival in the window was Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton for $67 million.

