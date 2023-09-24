De Zerbi’s double substitution leads Brighton to 3-1 win over Bournemouth with Mitoma brace

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Roberto De Zerbi’s inspired double substitution has helped Brighton come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League. The Seagulls trailed to Dominic Solanke’s opportunist strike but went in level at the interval thanks to Milos Kerkez’s own-goal. Brighton coach De Zerbi sent on Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at halftime. And the pair had an instant impact by combining for an exquisite goal just 15 seconds into the second half with Mitoma applying the finishing touch. Japan winger Mitoma then wrapped up the victory with a late header to leave the Cherries still winless from their first six league matches. High-flying Brighton is third with five wins in six games.

