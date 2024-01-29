De Rossi’s Roma revival continues with win over Salernitana

ROME (AP) — Roma has won its second match in a row under new coach Daniele De Rossi. The capital side beat bottom club Salernitana 2-1 thanks to goals from Paolo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Salernitana got one back through Grigoris Kastanos but it still fell to a fourth consecutive league defeat. Roma jumps three places to fifth in Serie A.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.