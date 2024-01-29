De Rossi’s Roma revival continues with win over Salernitana

By The Associated Press
Roma's Paulo Dybala scores their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and AS Roma at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

ROME (AP) — Roma has won its second match in a row under new coach Daniele De Rossi. The capital side beat bottom club Salernitana 2-1 thanks to goals from Paolo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Salernitana got one back through Grigoris Kastanos but it still fell to a fourth consecutive league defeat. Roma jumps three places to fifth in Serie A.

