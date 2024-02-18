De Rossi’s impact at Roma is clear with 4 wins in 6 games, more attacking soccer than under Mourinho

ROME (AP) — New Roma coach Daniele De Rossi stretched his record to four wins in six matches with a 3-0 victory at Frosinone in Serie A. De Rossi is using more offensive tactics than predecessor Jose Mourinho and has moved Roma up from ninth to sixth place to put the Giallorossi back in contention for a spot in Europe. Bologna remained in contention for a Champions League place with a 2-1 comeback victory at Lazio. Fiorentina was held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli in a Tuscan derby and Udinese and Cagliari also drew 1-1. AC Milan has a chance to leapfrog Juventus into second place with a win at neighboring Monza later Sunday.

