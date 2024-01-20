De Rossi’s debut as Roma coach is a success with a 2-1 win over Verona. Fans pay tribute to Mourinho

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi has enjoyed a successful debut as Roma coach in a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku and Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini scored six minutes apart during the first half with both goals set up by Stephan El Shaarawy. Michael Folorunsho pulled one back for Verona midway through the second half after teammate Milan Djuric missed a penalty kick. De Rossi was hired to replace the fired Jose Mourinho. The victory moved Roma within two points of the top four and the Champions League zone. Third-place AC Milan was visiting Udinese later Saturday.

