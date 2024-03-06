De Rossi transforming Roma into an offensive machine after Mourinho’s defensive tactics

ROME (AP) — Roma fans were still busy protesting the firing of Jose Mourinho when Daniele De Rossi was hired as the club’s new coach in January. De Rossi was given a six-month contract and considered a stop-gap solution until Roma could hire a more experienced coach for next season. But De Rossi has exceeded all expectations by winning seven of nine matches across all competitions and he’s now expected to get an extension. He has also transformed Roma into a more attacking team following Mourinho’s defensive tactics. De Rossi faces an equally offensive-minded coach in fellow Italian Roberto De Zerby when Roma hosts Brighton in the first leg of the Europea League round of 16 on Thursday.

