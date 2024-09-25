DE Myles Garrett among key Browns players not practicing due to injuries. G Teller put on IR

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have an All-Star roster of injured players, hardly ideal for a team hurting across the board after three weeks. Myles Garrett is one of several key players not practicing Wednesday as the team prepares to play at Las Vegas on Sunday. Garrett is dealing with injuries to his feet, Achilles tendon and thigh. He struggled just to finish Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants. Garrett was on the team’s pre-practice report of players not practicing along with tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., running backs Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr., linebacker Jordan Hicks and tight end David Njoku.

