De Minaur is a firm clay court believer after reaching the French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — The terrible weather at the French Open has produced a surprisingly positive outcome for Alex de Minaur. Its turned him into a clay court believer. De Minaur has reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time after toppling former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday. De Minaur jokes that he’s turned himself into a clay-court specialist. He’s defied his his own expectations in a tournament hit by five consecutive days of rain delays and scheduling chaos at Roland Garros. The 25-year-old Australian said he always thought he needed hot conditions to succeed on clay. He will play Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a semifinal berth.

