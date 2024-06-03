De Minaur is a firm clay court believer after reaching the French Open quarterfinals

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Australia's Alex De Minaur celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — The terrible weather at the French Open has produced a surprisingly positive outcome for Alex de Minaur. Its turned him into a clay court believer. De Minaur has reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time after toppling former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday. De Minaur jokes that he’s turned himself into a clay-court specialist. He’s defied his his own expectations in a tournament hit by five consecutive days of rain delays and scheduling chaos at Roland Garros. The 25-year-old Australian said he always thought he needed hot conditions to succeed on clay. He will play Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a semifinal berth.

