De Minaur is a firm clay court believer after reaching French Open quarterfinals

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Australia's Alex De Minaur celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — The terrible weather at the French Open has produced a surprisingly positive outcome for Alex de Minaur. Its turned him into a clay court believer. De Minaur has reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time after toppling former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev  4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday. De Minaur says it “looks like I’ve converted myself into a clay specialist.” He’s defied his his own expectations in a tournament hit by five consecutive days of rain delays and scheduling chaos at Roland Garros. The 25-year-old Australian says, “I always thought that for me to play well on the clay I needed hot, lively conditions.”

