De Minaur beats Rudd to become the first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012

ACAPULCO, México (AP) — Alex De Minaur beat Casper Rudd 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012. The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12. The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive match in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streaks in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year. The sixth-seeded Ruud missed the chance to win his 11th title in the ATP and his first ATP 500 title.

