De Minaur battles past Tsitsipas for spot in semifinals of the Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Defending champion Alex de Minaur battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to book a second straight spot in the semifinals of the Mexican Open. De Minaur, the world’s ninth-ranked player, struggled in the first set and lost it in 28 minutes but rallied in the next two to get the win in 2 hours, 6 minutes. The third-seeded de Minaur will meet Jack Draper, who ousted Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

