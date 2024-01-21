De La Fuente rallies to win the Latin America Amateur and get in to the Masters and both Opens

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Santiago De La Fuente is the Latin America Amateur champion. He becomes only the second Mexican to win in the nine-year history of the Latin America Amateur. De La Fuente rallied from three shots behind at Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama City. He took the lead for the first time over Omar Morales with a tap-in birdie on the 17th. He also birdied the 18th for a 64 and a two-shot win. The victory gets the University of Houston senior into the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open. Morales is a UCLA junior and also is from Mexico. He shot 69.

