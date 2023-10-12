De Kock’s century helps South Africa earn a 134-run win over Australia at the Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Quinton de Kock hit a second successive century at the Cricket World Cup to help South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs. The 30-year-old de Kock followed up his hundred against Sri Lanka with a 109 off 106 balls on an untested wicket in South Africa’s total of 311-7. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl on a relaid pitch but dropped five catches before getting bowled out for 177. It was its second below-200 total in the tournament. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked up 3-33 and Keshav Maharaj clamped the batters by chipping in 2-30 in a 10-over spell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.