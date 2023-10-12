De Kock’s century helps South Africa earn 134-run win over scrappy Australia at Cricket World Cup

By The Associated Press
South Africa team members huddle before the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri )[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Quinton de Kock smashed a second successive century at the Cricket World Cup to help South Africa beat a scrappy Australia team by 134 runs. The 30-year-old de Kock followed up his hundred against Sri Lanka with another masterful 109 off 106 balls on an untested wicket in South Africa’s total of 311-7. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl on a relaid pitch but dropped five catches before getting bowled out for 177. It was its second below-200 total in the tournament. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked up 3-33 and Keshav Maharaj clamped the batters by chipping in 2-30 in a 10-over spell.

