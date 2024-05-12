De Ketelaere’s brace boosts Atalanta’s Champions League chances with 2-1 win against rival Roma

MILAN (AP) — Charles De Ketelaere has netted twice to help Atalanta boost its chances of returning to the Champions League with a 2-1 win over direct rival Roma. De Ketelaere scored the two goals within as many minutes in the first half but Lorenzo Pellegrini set up a tense final quarter of the match by scoring from the spot. Fifth-place Atalanta moved three points above Roma and has also played a match less. The top five in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League and there are two rounds remaining. The result also meant Juventus secured a spot in next season’s Champions League despite surprisingly being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana earlier in the day. It also confirmed Bologna’s first appearance in the Champions League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.