De Jong’s early goal helps PSV Eindhoven past Lens 1-0 in the Champions League

By The Associated Press
PSV's Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Lens, at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Post]

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk De Jong scored early and PSV Eindhoven beat Lens 1-0 for the Dutch team’s first Champions League group-stage victory in eight years. De Jong headed in Johan Bakayoko’s cross in the 12th minute and the French club lost for the first time this campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.