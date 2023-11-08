De Jong’s early goal helps PSV Eindhoven past Lens 1-0 in the Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk De Jong scored early and PSV Eindhoven beat Lens 1-0 for the Dutch team’s first Champions League group-stage victory in eight years. De Jong headed in Johan Bakayoko’s cross in the 12th minute and the French club lost for the first time this campaign.

