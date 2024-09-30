De Jong returns to Barcelona squad nearly 5 months after ankle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Frenkie de Jong will be available for Barcelona’s Champions League match against Young Boys after being sidelined for nearly five months by an ankle injury. De Jong hurt his right ankle in April in the clasico against Real Madrid. The Dutch midfielder also missed the European Championship. Flick says De Jong’s return is “great news” for the team even if he plays only five or 10 minutes on Tuesday. Barcelona will host Young Boys hoping to rebound from an opening 2-1 loss at Monaco in the Champions League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.