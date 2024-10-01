De Jong returns to action with Barcelona after ankle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Frenkie de Jong has made his long-awaited return to Barcelona after being sidelined for nearly five months because of an ankle injury. The Dutch midfielder replaced Lamine Yamal in the 75th minute of Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Young Boys in the Champions League. De Jong had hurt his right ankle in April in a Spanish league clasico against Real Madrid. He also missed the European Championship because of the injury. Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Raphinha and Iñigo Martínez also added goals for Barcelona in the win against Young Boys.

