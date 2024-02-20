De Jong penalty earns PSV Eindhoven 1-1 draw with Dortmund in Champions League round of 16

By MIKE CORDER The Associated Press
PSV's Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup. Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute Tuesday with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergiño Dest. De Jong equalized when he calmly slotted a low penalty past Alexander Meyer in the 56th minute after Mats Hummels had brought down Malik Tillman. It took De Jong’s Champions League goal tally to a PSV record nine, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.