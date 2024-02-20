De Jong penalty earns PSV Eindhoven 1-1 draw with Dortmund in Champions League round of 16

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup. Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute Tuesday with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergiño Dest. De Jong equalized when he calmly slotted a low penalty past Alexander Meyer in the 56th minute after Mats Hummels had brought down Malik Tillman. It took De Jong’s Champions League goal tally to a PSV record nine, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.

