De Bruyne’s hamstring injury may rule him out of Man City’s Club World Cup bid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says the Club World Cup may come too soon for Kevin De Bruyne to make his return from a hamstring injury. De Bruyne has been included in City’s squad for the tournament that is being held in Saudi Arabia later this month. City’s first game is scheduled for Dec. 19. But Guardiola said the Belgium international had yet to return to full training as he continues his rehabilitation after surgery in August. De Bruyne hasn’t played since City’s first Premier League game of the season against Burnley on Aug. 11. He was substituted after just 23 minutes of that match.

