De Bruyne vents his frustration as Belgium’s loss to France underlines its fall as a soccer power

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne appeared to criticize his teammates’ work rate and his coach’s tactics in fiery comments after the team’s latest loss to France that highlighted its fall from the top table of world soccer. The Manchester City playmaker failed to hide his frustration during Belgium’s 2-0 defeat in Lyon in the Nations League on Monday, especially near the end of the match as he held his hands up in despair and shook his head. The 33-year-old De Bruyne was outspoken after the match and said some things were “unacceptable.” De Bruyne was a member of Belgium’s so-called “golden generation” that got to No. 1 in the FIFA rankings but never reached a final at a major tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.