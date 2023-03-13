De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ amid dip in form

Kevin De Bruyne has long been one of the untouchables at Manchester City. Being benched for three of the team’s last seven Premier League games suggests that might no longer be the case. City manager Pep Guardiola says De Bruyne needs to focus on the “simple things” to get back to his best. They’ll both hope that starts Tuesday against Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 matchup in the Champions League. The score is 1-1 after the first game three weeks ago.

