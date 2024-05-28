De Bruyne to lead Belgium at Euro 2024 with unretired Witsel

BRUSSELS (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will lead a rejuvenated Belgium side including a once-retired Alex Witsel at the European Championship next month. De Bruyne and Witsel are on the 25-man list unveiled by coach Domenico Tedesco on Tuesday. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, preparing for the Champions League final, is not. Full back Maxim De Cuyper, who won the Belgian league with Club Brugge last weekend, is the only newcomer. De Bruyne and Witsel are remaining members of the so-called golden generation of Belgian players. While De Bruyne’s presence was expected, Witsel’s was a surprise after Tedesco dropped him from his first squad last year. Witsel soon after announced his retirement from international soccer and did not play in qualifying.

