De Bruyne set for imminent return after being picked in Man City’s squad for Club World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne could be set for an imminent return after being picked in Manchester City’s squad for this month’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. FIFA has released the official 23-man squads for the tournament that starts Dec. 12 and the presence of De Bruyne’s name stands out. The Belgium playmaker has not featured for the English and European champions since undergoing hamstring surgery in August. He recently said his recovery was going well but he was not expecting to return to action until next year. City does not enter the Club World Cup until the semifinal stage and is scheduled to play on Dec. 19.

