De Bruyne seals Belgium’s 2-0 win over Romania to get Euro 2024 campaign on track

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has scored and Belgium has got its Euro 2024 campaign up and running with a 2-0 win against Romania in Cologne. The No. 3-ranked team in the world shook off the shock of losing to Slovakia in its opening game, with a dominant performance in front of the Belgium royal family at Cologne Stadium. Youri Tielemans got Domenico Tedesco’s team off to a flying with a goal from the edge of the area in the second minute. De Bruyne effectively killed the game off in the 80th after converting direct from Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels’ long kick.

