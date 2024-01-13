De Bruyne returns with a goal and assist to lead Man City to comeback win over Newcastle

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, at St. James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has marked his Premier League return by coming off the bench to score the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner as Manchester City rallied for a 3-2 win at Newcastle. The Belgian playmaker collected a pass in midfield and drove forward before calmly slotting a low shot just inside the post with pinpoint perfection in the 74th. With City pressing for a winner, De Bruyne then lifted a perfectly weighted ball into the box for substitute winger Oscar Bobb, who beat goalkeeper Martin ubravka from close range. Newcastle fell to a fourth straight league loss, despite having taken the lead in a frantic first half that featured three highlight-reel goals in a 12-minute span.

