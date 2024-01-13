De Bruyne returns with a goal and assist to lead Man City to comeback win over Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has marked his Premier League return by coming off the bench to score the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner as Manchester City rallied for a 3-2 win at Newcastle. The Belgian playmaker collected a pass in midfield and drove forward before calmly slotting a low shot just inside the post with pinpoint perfection in the 74th. With City pressing for a winner, De Bruyne then lifted a perfectly weighted ball into the box for substitute winger Oscar Bobb, who beat goalkeeper Martin ubravka from close range. Newcastle fell to a fourth straight league loss, despite having taken the lead in a frantic first half that featured three highlight-reel goals in a 12-minute span.

