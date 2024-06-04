De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires

BRUSSELS (AP) — Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is talking with his family about possibly moving to Saudi Arabia as a free agent next year. The Belgium star will have just turned 34 and completed 10 seasons at the English Premier League champion when his contract expires next June. De Bruyne was asked by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws if he would consider moving to a Saudi club. He says: “You’re talking about incredible sums of money during what might well be the twilight of my career.” De Bruyne acknowledges “We are increasingly having such conversations as a family,”

