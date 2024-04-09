De Bruyne on bench for Man City at Real Madrid after vomiting in locker room

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne was ill and was not included in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Guardiola says De Bruyne started to vomit in the locker room after the team arrived for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Belgium international started on the bench. De Bruyne was replaced by former Madrid player Mateo Kovacic. De Bruyne scored twice in City’s 4-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and provided an assist on Erling Halaand’s goal. De Bruyne’s double took him to 100 goals for the club since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

