De Bruyne, Laporte to miss City game at Leipzig with illness

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City’s game at Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday because of illness. Neither were present at City’s open training session Tuesday and they did not travel to Germany for the round-of-16 first-leg matchup. They reported felling ill after playing in Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder De Bruyne “didn’t feel good right after the game against Nottingham. Yesterday, Aymer didn’t feel well.”

