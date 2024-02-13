De Bruyne inspires Man City to 3-1 win at Copenhagen in Champions League’s round of 16

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored one goal and and had a hand in two more as Manchester City resumed its quest to retain the Champions League title with a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the round of 16. A careless mistake from City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes led to Copenhagen’s equalizer in the 34th minute and prevented City from taking an even more commanding lead into the second leg in Manchester in three weeks. De Bruyne is often City’s man for the big occasion and he delivered again at the start of the knockout stage. He scored the opener in the 10th minute and assisted goals for Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.